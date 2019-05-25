Kevin Clifton thrills brides to be with wedding-related news It's a sure-fire way to nail your first dance...

Strictly Come Dancing favourite Kevin Clifton revealed some very exciting news to his fans on Friday night – dance lovers can now learn a wedding ballroom routine online! The tutorial, aimed at brides and grooms who want to nail their first dance, is provided by Kevin's parents at their online dance academy, for which both Kevin and sister Joanne also teach. "My Mum and Dad have created the perfect wedding dance lesson and they're now available on Clifton Dance Academy Online. 25% off until Monday evening!" he captioned the post, which got plenty of responses from fans.

Imagine dancing like Kevin and Stacey on your wedding day!

"Highly recommend, my daughter and her husband went for a lesson for their first wedding dance," one follower commented, while another added: "Aww I did lessons with them, your dad is so funny and your mum so beautiful and graceful. Both so talented." Now those are glowing reviews!

The story behind Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's wedding cover as they celebrate 4th anniversary

Loading the player...

Of course, many fans are waiting for the moment Kevin will share a snap of new girlfriend Stacey Dooley on his Instagram account, as the pair make more and more public appearances together as a couple. On Sunday, they were spotted looking loved-up while out and about in London together, even holding hands in front of onlookers.

The lovebirds have been keeping their relationship relatively under wraps following Stacey's ex-boyfriend Sam Tucknott's tell-all interview. Afterwards, Stacey addressed the romance rumours, telling her Twitter followers: "Anyone with any adult life experience knows there are two sides to every story. I haven't got the time or energy to correct some of the utter nonsense I've read on here." The journalist added: "Re Sam, I loved him v much and only wish him happiness and success going forward."

Strictly's Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley's surprising date night revealed

Although Kevin has remained tight-lipped about his relationship with his celeb dance partner, he recently made reference to Stacey during a performance in his current show, Burn the Floor, telling the audience: "And thanks to Miss Stacey Dooley, I can finally say I'm the Strictly ­champion after six years of trying. It’s a miracle."