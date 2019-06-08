Exclusive: Fleur East marries fiancé Marcel Badiane-Robin in star-studded ceremony in Morocco Congratulations to the happy couple!

Fleur East has married her long-term love Marcel Badiane-Robin, HELLO! can exclusively reveal. The couple tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony on Saturday afternoon in Morocco, at a beautiful and secluded venue in the Atlas Mountains.

There were around 120 guests present as the couple exchanged vows outdoors, including former JLS star JB Gill and his wife Chloe, AJ Odudu and some of Fleur's I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! campmates including Harry Redknapp and Malique Thompson-Dwyer.

The couple announced their engagement in March © Marciej Kucia

For Fleur, the wedding has been a long time coming. "I think every girl grows up thinking of their wedding. I'm a huge fan of love and romance. Marcel always laughs at me, saying I live in Disneyland and that I believe in fairytales!"

Their marriage comes just three months after they revealed their engagement in HELLO!. In March, during a trip to Japan, Marcel surprised the singer and former X Factor star by popping the question and presenting her with a beautiful yellow diamond sparkler.

Says Marcel: "There's a big difference between a marriage and a wedding – and you've got to make sure you've met the right person. It's a lot of work. You need a friend as well as a lover; someone who understands you and has the same vision as you. It's a long journey and if you're going to commit, you've got to understand the full picture. And when you meet the right person, you know."

For all the beautiful images and details of Fleur and Marcel's big day pick up a copy of HELLO!, on newsstands 17 June.

