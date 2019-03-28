Fleur East reveals she has set a date for her wedding - and it's very soon!

Following the news of her engagement, Fleur East has revealed she has set a date for her wedding to long-term partner Marcel Badiane-Robin. Speaking to HELLO! at the National Film Awards on Wednesday, the I'm A Celebrity star shared: "It's very soon. Thinking summer. We're just thinking, 'Let's just do it.' We've been together nine years. We know what we want to do so let's just go." Of what she would like her wedding to be like, she said: "The key ingredients are good music, good people, good food and that is it. I just want to celebrate love, that's all I care about."

Fleur East has got engaged to boyfriend Marcel

Earlier this week, HELLO! confirmed Fleur's plans to marry her longterm love Marcel after he popped the question on a romantic holiday in Japan. "I said yes immediately," the former X Factor contestant revealed. "How Marcel did everything was just wonderful. We're in a really traditional Japanese hotel and there were petals on the bed and champagne - when we first got here I was like, 'Oh my goodness, this hotel goes above and beyond!' Then I turned around and he was there, with the ring. He said: 'Fleur East, will you be my wife?'"

"I couldn't believe it," she added. "The ring is so beautiful and yellow is my favourite colour. Me and Marcel have been together for nine years so we've spoken about marriage a lot, and he knew exactly what I wanted. It's perfect. I cried instantly." The couple are now planning a destination wedding to incorporate elements of their cultures – Fleur's mum is from Ghana and Marcel is Senegalese – and say they won't hang around. "We've been together for so long so we're going to do it ASAP," explained Fleur, who will be inviting all her jungle friends, including Nick Knowles, Emily Atack, Harry Redknapp and James McVey to her big day. "I hope they'll come," she said of the close-knit group.

