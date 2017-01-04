Sneak peek: Patrick J. Adams and Troian Bellisario open up about their camp-themed California wedding

On Dec. 10, Canadian actor Patrick J. Adams and Pretty Little Liars star Troian Bellisario said "I do" in a whimsical three-day wedding affair in California. Now, the stunning couple have reflected on their incredible day in an exclusive interview with Hello! Canada.

"The weekend was filled with so many beautiful, perfect moments with people we love," Patrick tells us, adding, "We’ve been together for a long time, so [the wedding] felt like a celebration of not just what was happening that day, but everything we’d accomplished together."

Troian walked down the aisle in a gorgeous bohemian design by Cortana, which she accessorized with a headpiece by Amaroq. "I’d never been someone who imagined my wedding dress as a little girl or even, truthfully, four months before the wedding!" the 31-year-old reveals to Hello. "I found myself gravitating toward really simple designs. I finally settled on these two pieces by Cortana because I could wear the silk top again. The bottom was a corseted, big dress. Some women say, “I feel like when I put on the right pair of shoes, I can take on the world” – when they laced me up in this dress, I had that same feeling."

More than 200 guests watched the couple tie the knot, including their respective cast mates Lucy Hale, Gabriel Macht and Sarah Rafferty. Those in attendance were kindly asked to make a donation to the David Suzuki Foundation and SickKids Hospital in lieu of gifts.

