Jennifer Lawrence makes sweetest confession about fiancé Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence has revealed it was love at first sight when she met her now-fiancé Cooke Maroney. The Oscar-winning actress revealed she can't wait to marry her "favourite person" following their engagement in February after eight months of dating. Speaking to Catt Sadler on her Naked podcast, Jennifer said she is thrilled to soon be legally bound to the art gallery director "forever".

"He's the greatest human being I've ever met. He really is, and he gets better. I started with the basics. 'How do I feel? Is he nice? Is he kind?' It's just, this is the one, I know that sounds really stupid but he's just the greatest person I've ever met, so I feel very honoured to become a Maroney. I wasn't at a place where I was like, 'I'm ready to get married'. I just met Cooke and I wanted to marry him. We wanted to marry each other, we wanted to commit fully. He's my best friend, so I want to legally bind him to me forever. Fortunately, the paperwork exists for such a thing. It's the greatest. You find your favourite person on the planet, you're like, 'You can't leave'."

Jennifer and Cooke have been together just over a year

While many brides might feel nervous ahead of their big day, Jennifer says she is "too lazy to be neurotic" and revealed she has already found both her dress and wedding venue. She added: "I've been in a good place. I haven't been neurotic about it. I'm like too lazy to be neurotic. I saw a dress I liked and I was like, 'That's the dress'. I saw a venue and I was like, 'Cool, we got the venue'." There has been one bridezilla moment though, as Jennifer admitted she cried when none of her friends could attend her bachelorette (hen) party.

She said: "Yesterday was my only Bridezilla moment where I cried, because I thought I didn't want to have bachelorette party, and then last minute I decided I did. Then nobody was available because it was last minute. And then I started crying. I was like, 'I don't even know why I'm crying. I didn't know that I wanted a bachelorette party'. I guess I just feel pathetic. [Cooke] was like, 'Oh my god, you don't need to feel pathetic'."

