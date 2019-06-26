Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban celebrate wedding anniversary with romantic snaps How sweet!

Happy anniversary to Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban! The couple celebrated 13 years of marriage on Tuesday, and each shared gorgeous photos on Instagram to mark the occasion. A photo posted by country singer Keith showed himself and Nicole hugging on the beach, with the caption: "Thirteen years of magic, music, romance, wild adventures, and the ongoing discovery of pure love. Happy anniversary baby girl xxx."

Meanwhile, Nicole shared a black-and-white photo of them sat side-by-side, with Keith planting a kiss on her forehead. "…love. Happy Anniversary Baby," she wrote.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary on Tuesday

Nicole and Keith married on 25 June 2006 in Sydney, after meeting at an event in 2005. The couple have since welcomed two daughters together: Sunday Rose, ten, and Faith Margaret, eight. While Sunday and Faith have two famous parents, Nicole does her best to ensure that her children have as normal an upbringing as possible – even if it means being quite strict from time to time. The star admitted that she has rules in place with certain things like technology.

MORE: Big Little Lies star Nicole Kidman's daughter gives sweet insight into family life

Telling Vanity Fair, she said: "They don't have a phone and I don't allow them to have an Instagram. I try to keep some sort of boundaries." However, having an actress as a mum has some pretty cool benefits too. Both girls were given roles as extras in one of the playground scenes in the latest series of Big Little Lies. Nicole told You magazine about the experience: "They're not coddles on the set. And that's good for them. It's given them a stronger understanding of what I do; it's made us all closer."

The couple shared sentimental photos to celebrate

As well as Sunday and Faith, Nicole shares two older children – Isabella, 26, and Connor, 24, – with ex-husband Tom Cruise. While the Hollywood actress tends to keep her relationship with them out of the spotlight, she made a rare comment about her oldest daughter earlier in the year during an interview with Vanity Fair. She said: "Bella lives just outside London. You know, she really feels more English. We lived there for Eyes Wide Shut, Mission Impossible and The Portrait of a Lady. They both had English accents when they were little."

STORY: Nicole Kidman shares a look inside her family home

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.