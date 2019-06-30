Joe Wicks marries Rosie Jones in fairytale woodland wedding Congratulations to the happy couple!

Joe Wicks and Rosie Jones have tied the knot – and their wedding looked like it was something out of a fairytale. The Body Coach has shared some gorgeous photos from their special day on his Instagram account on Saturday, including one of the bride and groom being showered with confetti outside in their woodland ceremony, and another of the pair with their baby daughter Indie. Reflecting on the special day, Joe said: "It's true when people say your wedding day goes by in a flash. We had the best day ever with our close family and friends. The venue was perfect, we were blessed with sunshine."

Joe Wicks and Rosie Jones got married on Saturday

The personal trainer continued: "We had fun fair rides, food trucks with our dream menu, A G&T bar & had gelato & frozen daqs for the win. The DJ was absolutely lit too. He kept the dance floor packed until 1am. Wish I could do it all over again." Joe and Rosie were certainly blessed with the weather, as Saturday was the hottest day of the year so far. Joe shared footage of the wedding party on social media too, with guests enjoying going on the many fairground rides that had been hired out for the occasion.

Joe shared a video of his first dance with Rosie

Joe had accidentally announced his wedding plans during an interview with Chris Evans on Virgin Media Breakfast Show at the beginning of June. He said: "I am getting married this month, if Bastille played at my wedding it would be amazing." The pair got engaged in November, three months after welcoming their daughter.

The fairground was a hit with guests

Announcing their engagement with an adorable post on Instagram – which came alongside a photograph of the couple with their baby daughter – Joe admitted that he had never believed in marriage in the past. He wrote: "My little family. Our 3rd wheel comes everywhere with us and we love our adventures together. My mum and dad never got married when I was growing up and spent my whole life separating and getting back together and I always thought I didn’t believe in marriage."

Joe and Rosie got married in woodland wedding

He continued: "But I now know what it means to want to stick together and to love someone enough to want to marry them. I asked Rosie to marry me and luckily she said yes. It’s my goal in life to be committed and loyal to Rosie and Indie and always be there for them."

