Bindi Irwin has revealed the sweet wedding gift she received from Russell Crowe in an Instagram post to celebrate the actor's birthday. The 21-year-old, who married her fiancé Chandler Powell on 25 March, made her fans green with envy by revealing Russell and his family had sent them a fig tree after their big day.

Sharing a photo of herself and Chandler posing with the tree at Australia Zoo, Bindi wrote: "Happy Birthday, @russellcrowe. You'll always be part of our family. Even though we can't see you right now, we're giving the beautiful fig you gifted us a hug and thinking of you. Hope your day is extraordinary."

The second photo showed a close up of a gift tag that was tied around the tree with ribbon, which featured the message: "Port Jackson Fig. Presented to Bindi and Chandler to commemorate their wedding. Love from, Russell Crowe and family."

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell received a fig tree from Russell Crowe

Unsurprisingly, many of fans expressed their surprise at the close friendship between Bindi and Russell, with others commenting on the kind gesture from the Gladiator star. "A beautiful tree and gesture," one wrote. "What a gift. You can celebrate your anniversary under that tree every year."

It has been almost two weeks since Bindi revealed she and Chandler had married at their home at Australia Zoo, with the coronavirus pandemic having a big impact on their original plans. The newlywed said they had to "change everything" about their nuptials, with only Bindi's mum, brother Robert, and her late father Steve's best friend, Wes Mannion, in attendance.

Russell is a longtime family friend of the Irwins

Nonetheless, the wedding looked beautiful, with Bindi wearing a long-sleeved lace dress that was inspired by the gown her mother wore on her own wedding day, and featuring sunflower motifs that reminded her of her dad. "I wanted something very similar because I've admired my mum's dress since I was tiny," Bindi told People. "When I was about 12 years old, I put on mum's wedding dress and it was really, really special… It's over 50 years old because it's been in the family for that long."