Matthew Wright shares gorgeous wedding photo to celebrate special anniversary The couple married in July 2010

Matthew Wright has shared a rare glimpse at his wedding to wife Amelia, in honour of their ninth wedding anniversary. The Talkradio presenter posted the image on Twitter on Monday, in response to a fan who said they were looking forward to his radio show and hoped he had a good weekend. "Fantastic time thank you celebrating my 9th anniversary of marrying this foxy lady," Matthew replied, along with a photo of himself and Amelia on their wedding day.

The couple married on the beach in the Caribbean in July 2010, with Matthew wearing a black suit, while his bride wowed in an ivory halterneck gown and bouquet of red roses. The setting couldn’t have been more idyllic, with the white sand beach and turquoise sea providing a stunning backdrop to their nuptials.

Matthew Wright and his wife Amelia celebrated their 9th wedding anniversary at the weekend

It has been an incredibly special year for Matthew and Amelia, following the birth of their daughter Cassady in January. The couple welcomed their first child together after years of heartache, enduring six failed IVF attempts and one life-threatening ectopic pregnancy, and introduced their baby girl exclusively in HELLO! magazine.

STORY: Matthew Wright and wife Amelia reveal reason behind daughter's unique name

"I have dreamt about this moment for so long, I keep pinching myself, thinking 'Is this real? Is this happening?'" Amelia told us. "I feel like it's a rebirth for me. It's every cliché and everything you hear about but I feel complete and content."

The couple welcomed their daughter Cassady in January

Now, Matthew is working hard because he hopes to be able to take early retirement before their daughter turns four, so they can enjoy more time together as a family. "Three years is what I am aiming for," he said. "Everyone is so busy working, they don’t have any time to do anything with the family and I would much rather be at home."

MORE: Matthew Wright celebrates first Father's Day as a dad

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.