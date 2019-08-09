Blogger Megan Ellaby just got engaged in the most romantic New York proposal See her gorgeous engagement ring!

Congratulations are in order to Megan Ellaby, who has just announced her engagement to long-term boyfriend George Craig. The One Night Only frontman popped the question during a helicopter ride over New York on Wednesday – and the influencer couldn’t resist sharing photos from the romantic proposal with her 196,000 Instagram followers.

“In a helicopter above Manhattan, I said yes!” Megan captioned a photo of the pair sat in the helicopter, as she flashed her beautiful diamond engagement ring for the camera. The news was unsurprisingly met with congratulatory comments from many of her fellow influencers including Zoe Sugg, who wrote: "YAAAAY! You cuties! This is so so fabulous." Meanwhile, In the Frow blogger Victoria McGrath – who is due to marry in a matter of weeks – wrote: "YASSSS YOU TWO."

Fashion blogger Megan Ellaby has got engaged in New York

Megan has since shared more photos from their trip as they continue to explore Manhattan in an "engagement bubble", and thanked all of her friends and followers for their messages. "The engagement bubble is the best place I’ve ever been, wow I’m so lucky and SO excited to marry @georgecraigno. Thank you for all your love, we’re completely blown away by all your messages. I can’t believe this is real life!!!"

George Craig proposed during a helicopter ride over Manhattan

Manchester-based fashion blogger Megan has previously revealed that she had a crush on George since she was a teenager and he was in the band One Night Only, who reached the top ten in the UK charts with their single Just for Tonight in 2008. Writing in a letter to her younger self on her blog, Megan wrote: "You'll spend the majority of your teenage years and early adult years fancying the singer of your fave indie band, you'll become friends and stay in touch over Twitter and Facebook, then one day, many years down the line, when the timing is right, you'll both fall in love with one another... SERIOUSLY!"

We bet she could never have predicted that one day they would be getting married! Roll on the influencer wedding of 2020….

