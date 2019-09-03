See the most breathtaking celebrity wedding dresses of summer 2019 Discover the most dreamy dresses of the last few months

From Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' wedding in France to Ellie Goulding's star-studded big day in York, so many of our favourite celebrity couples have said 'I do' in summer 2019, and the brides have not disappointed when selecting their dreamy wedding dresses. And why wear just one designer gown when you can wear two (or five, in Ellie's case)?! More is more for these celebrity brides, with Leona Lewis, Lady Gabriella Windsor and Katherine Schwarzenegger all swapping dresses during their wedding celebrations. Watch the video to see more of our favourite celebrity wedding dresses of summer 2019…

