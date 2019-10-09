The most lusted-after engagement ring styles on Pinterest These are what brides-to-be will be rocking in 2020

Plotting an engagement? According to Pinterest, searches for engagement ideas increase by an average of 40 per cent from June to January, with users looking for inspiration on everything from the perfect engagement ring to where to capture a post-engagement photoshoot. Their searches have given some surprising insight into the top trending engagement ring styles of the moment, with seamless halo engagement rings seeing a huge surge in popularity, alongside some unique and unusual jewels. See the top trending engagement ring styles on Pinterest below.

The top trending engagement rings on Pinterest

Seamless halo engagement ring

Searches are up 565 per cent for these dazzling rings, which feature one central diamond surrounded by a pave diamond halo that fits its dimensions perfectly. (Source)

Marquise engagement ring

With searches up 258 per cent, we can expect to see more brides wearing these unusual rings, featuring longer, tapered shape diamonds. Celebs who already own marquise cut engagement rings include Catherine Zeta-Jones and Victoria Beckham, so they'll be in good company. (Source)

Turquoise engagement rings

A novel take on your 'something blue', turquoise engagement rings have seen a 208 per cent boost in Pinterest searches. Are you a fan of this look? (Source)

Elongated cushion engagement ring

A favourite of celebrities including Jennifer Lawrence and Jennifer Lopez, the elongated cushion engagement ring is a classic. Searches are up by 143 per cent for these beautiful rings. (Source)

Sunburst engagement ring

A sunburst halo of brilliant diamonds bloom around the centre diamond or gemstone on a sunburst engagement ring, creating a unique and striking effect. No wonder, then, that searches have increased by 106 per cent on Pinterest.

(Source)

Lavender sapphire engagement ring

An elegant and unusual alternative to diamonds, lavender sapphire engagement rings are becoming increasingly popular. Searches have increased by 83 per cent in recent months – and it's easy to see why! (Source)

