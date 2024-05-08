Hailey Bieber's $600k engagement ring from husband Justin is a 'true spectacle'

Fans of Justin Bieber always knew that if and when he proposed to his then-girlfriend Hailey Baldwin the ring would be impressive. What came when the 'Ghost' singer, 30, popped the question in 2018 surpassed expectations and then some.

The 'Baby' singer got down on one knee in the Bahamas at a local restaurant. The pair went public with the news via Instagram, sharing loved-up photos in black and white.

© Instagram Hailey and Justin got engaged in 2018

"Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast," the 'Love Yourself' singer confessed. "Listen, plain and simple Hailey I am so in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindly."

The happy couple tied the knot in a New York courthouse that same year. Six years on, we still can't get Hailey's gorgeous ring out of our heads. HELLO! spoke to two jewellery experts to get the full low-down on the incredible diamond sparkler that will inspire prospective grooms for years to come…

The diamond itself

"Hailey Bieber's engagement ring has undeniably captured attention as a true spectacle," says Jessica Flinn-Allen, CEO and founder of Jessica Flinn Fine Jewellery.

© Instagram Hailey's engagement ring features an enormous diamond

She tells us that the ring features a white diamond solitaire stone estimated to be between six and eight carats and is set on an 18-carat yellow gold band.

The ring's knockout worth

With a diamond as enormous set on such gorgeous high-quality gold, it is hardly a surprise that Jessica estimates the ring to be worth just over $600,000 (£500,000). The expert calls it a "remarkably precious piece".

© Getty Hailey's ring features an oval diamond

Is Hailey's ring on trend?

Hailey has the Midas touch when it comes to internet trends in the beauty sphere. But is her engagement ring ticking any major bridal trends for 2024?

"The bold cut suits those who are innovative, unique and born leaders," says Nilesh Rakholia, jewellery expert and founder at Abelini. "Oval rings have become one of the most up-and-coming shapes for engagement rings."

© Getty Justin proposed in the Bahamas

"This style has surged in popularity within the engagement ring realm over the past few years, with numerous celebrities opting for its classic and refined allure," Jessica tells us. "The solitaire design's appeal seems to lie in its versatility and timeless elegance."

Does Hailey's ring have a symbolic significance?

A ring that is bang on trend can also be deeply symbolic and sentimental - as Hailey's proves. Jessica tells us: "The singular stone symbolises the unity and love intrinsic to marriage, representing the merging of two souls in a promise of enduring love.

© Getty Hailey's ring stands out on her finger

"Additionally, the substantial presence of the diamond signifies the resilience and strength inherent in the bond shared by those entering into marriage, drawing parallels to the durability of the diamond itself, the hardest naturally occurring material on Earth," she continues.

"Hailey Bieber’s ring is undeniably a remarkable example of the solitaire, with its opulent size, fine metals, and beautifully balanced solo diamond," Jessica concludes.

A gorgeous statement

© Instagram Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey tied the knot in NYC

Not only is Hailey's ring meaningful, it is aesthetically beautiful. "The elongated oval shape also creates a flattering silhouette on the finger, elongating the hand and creating a subtle yet impactful statement," Nilesh tells us. "Oval diamonds also often appear larger than other shapes of the same carat weight, offering excellent value for money."

DISCOVER: Justin Bieber sparks concern as he breaks down in tears in latest post after wife Hailey reveals she is ‘unwell’