Red Hot Chilli Peppers bassist Flea marries Melody Ehsani: see her breath-taking bridal gown The most stunning autumn wedding dress

Congratulations to Red Hot Chilli Peppers bassist Flea and his bride Melody Ehsani, who married in Los Angeles on Sunday. The newlyweds shared photos of their special day on their respective Instagram pages and we couldn't be happier for them. Fifty-seven-year-old rocker Flea (real name Michael Balzary) looked dashing in a lilac suit, mint bow tie and matching trainers in the snap, while his new wife dazzled in her fabulous lace wedding gown. Fashion designer Melody, 39, looked amazing in her flowing gown, featuring a floral print throughout and a nude underlay.

Photo credit: Instagram / Melody Ehsani

"This weekend I got to marry my best friend. Surely, my best collaboration to date, you’re my whole heart @flea333," posted Melody on her Instagram. "Flea wrote alongside his own photo, "My life has changed forever and I am eternally humble and grateful. The person who sees all of me and knows who I am. My wife @melodyehsani."

Photo credit: Instagram / Flea

Melody's gown is truly spectacular. We adore that intricate floral detail, the glamorous train and skin-tight long sleeves. The bride teamed her gown with a pretty white veil and coordinating cascading leaf-style headdress. She wore her long, brunette hair in a stunning wavy down style and went for a strong sweep of eyeliner, perfectly groomed brows and a nude lip.

There were scores of compliments for Melody on her social media, with one follower telling her: "So incredibly happy for you both. You couldn’t be more stunning." Another said: "Absolutely break taking."

There was also the sweetest touch in Flea's outfit, as he appeared to be wearing trainers designed by Melody. One fan noticed, writing: "He’s wearing your shoes!! Love it! Congrats."