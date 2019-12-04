Bridal jumpsuits, dried flowers & hay bale seating – the 2020 wedding trends brides need to know Will you be trying any of these new trends at your wedding?

Pinterest has long been a go-to destination for brides and grooms busy planning their weddings, and their searches highlight some new and sometimes surprising trends. As we approach 2020 it appears many couples are getting creative with their wedding planning, rethinking everything from the traditional wedding dresses to their decorations. Here are just a few trends to look out for in 2020…

Bridal jumpsuits

As championed by celebrity and royal brides including Vogue Williams and Marie Ducruet of Monaco, it's no surprise wedding jumpsuits are becoming increasingly popular. Searches for bridal jumpsuits are up 104 per cent on Pinterest, so don't be surprised if you see more brides stepping out in all-in-ones, whether instead of a traditional wedding dress or as a second outfit for their evening reception.

A-Line wedding dresses

Timeless, elegant and flattering for all body shapes, it's no surprise A-line wedding dresses are making a comeback, with searches for the gowns up 525 per cent on Pinterest.

Mother of the bride suits

Traditional mother of the bride outfits are getting a re-think too, with a 242 per cent increase in searches for mother of the bride suits. From trouser suits to matching coats and dresses like Carole Middleton wore to the royal wedding, mother of the bride outfits are getting increasingly stylish.

Pampas grass wedding centrepieces

Not only is pampas grass having a moment in interiors, but as wedding decorations too, with a 263 per cent increase in searches. Dried flowers are also up 125 per cent, as brides look for a more budget-friendly alternative to fresh blooms.

Burnt orange and terracotta tones

While botanicals and greenery have been a top wedding trend for the past couple of years, couples are looking towards earthy colour palettes in 2020. Searches for burnt orange are up 2,948% and terracotta is up 1,276% as we approach the New Year.

Hay bale seating

Who needs chairs when your guests can sit on hay bales?! As al fresco nuptials and tipi weddings become more prominent, searches for hay bale seating have risen by 383 per cent to add to the rustic setting.

Clear wedding invitations

Give them an offer too good to refuse with clear wedding invitations unlike anything they've ever received before. Searches have increased by 376% on Pinterest with acrylic and acetate among the popular choices.

