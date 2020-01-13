Gary Barlow pays rare tribute to wife Dawn to celebrate milestone anniversary The Take That singer married on 12 January 2000

Gary Barlow shared a rare photo with his wife Dawn on Sunday in honour of their 20th wedding anniversary. The Take That singer posted a snap of himself and Dawn holding hands on Instagram in honour of the milestone occasion, writing: "Happy 20th wedding anniversary Mrs.B. Here's to the next 20!!"

The couple marked the special anniversary by going out for a family meal on Saturday night, with Gary telling fans: "It's the eve of the big day – 20 years married is quite an achievement in my industry – having a family dinner tonight – looking forward to tomorrow and all the celebrations."

Gary Barlow celebrated his 20th wedding anniversary at the weekend

The couple were congratulated by celebrity friends including Fearne Cotton, who commented: "Oh my God I remember your 10th anniversary party like it was yesterday! Time has flown! Congrats Captain B!" Meanwhile, Marvin Humes wrote: "Happy Anniversary to you and Dawn! Amazing milestone!"

Gary shared a look at the card he had bought his wife, which read: "My Wifey for Lifey". He also hinted that he might be whisking Dawn away for a romantic holiday, as he shared a photo of a suitcase on Instagram Stories, writing: "Where's Mrs B off to? #20thanniversary."

The Take That singer shared a peek at the card he bought for his wife

The singer met Dawn in 1995 when she was a backing dancer on Take That's Nobody Else tour, and they tied the knot on 12 January 2000. The couple share three children together: Daniel, 19, Emily, 17, and Daisy, ten. Tragically, their fourth child, Poppy, was delivered stillborn.

Gary tries to keep his family out of the public eye, but did share another sweet photo of himself with Dawn in July in honour of her birthday. In the caption, he wrote: "Happy Birthday to my gorgeous Dawn. Nearly 25 years of her company and we’re still going strong. The kids and me will be making sure she has the best day."

