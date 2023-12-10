Helen Skelton's ex Richie Myler breaks silence on 'false' engagement claims after divorce from Strictly star

Richie Myler has broken his silence after The Daily Mirror claimed he was engaged to his girlfriend Stephanie Thirkill, nearly two years after he parted ways with former Strictly Come Dancing star, Helen Skelton.

The Leeds Rhinos rugby player, who welcomed a daughter with Stephanie in April this year, took to Instagram to respond to a thread of articles which speculated he had proposed.

"Another made up story. Well done source, surely it's become boring now," he wrote, responding to false reports that a 'source' had confirmed his rumoured engagement.

© Instagram Richie Myler and his girlfriend Stephanie welcomed their first child together this year

"It's funny how pathetic you sad little people are on Tattle," he added, referencing an online gossip forum that made comments about his girlfriend's body.

"This isn't even Steph and yet you have all lost yourselves and now it's on the front page of the paper. You truly are all obsessed."

The false engagement claims come just days after Richie, 33, professed his love for Stephanie, 32, who is the daughter of Leeds Rhino president Andrew Thirlkill.

Richie shared a sweet photo of himself and Stephanie cradling their daughter Olivia.

"Happy birthday to the most wonderful person I know. Me and Olivia are so grateful for everything you do for us and the person that you are. You are such an amazing mummy to Olivia we are very lucky. We love doing life with you and can’t wait for what the future holds together," he penned.

"Here’s to another exciting year. Love you lots," added Richie.

Richie separated from Countryfile presenter Helen Skelton back in 2022, shortly after they had welcomed their third child together, their daughter Elsie.

His blossoming relationship with Stephanie first came to light in May, just days after it was announced that his marriage to former Blue Peter presenter, Helen, was over.

The pair had been married for nine years and, as well as Elsie, they share two sons: Ernie, eight, and Louis, six.

© Instagram Helen and Richie separated just four months after they welcomed baby Elsie

In a short statement confirming their separation at the time, Helen wrote: "Very sad to say Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children."

Helen has since spoken about her heartbreak in a candid interview with The Telegraph, which was published shortly after she made her Strictly Come Dancing debut alongside dance partner Gorka Marquez.

© Instagram Helen Skelton shared a sweet photo of herself cradling daughter Elsie on their family holiday this summer

"There's loads of stuff to ask me about that's really interesting, that's not, 'Ohhh, poor you.' I don't see myself as a victim, no, because I mean, look… There are a lot of people who have been in my situation who haven't been given the opportunities that I've got."

MORE: Helen Skelton causes a stir with wholesome photo of all three children

The mum-of-three did confess to having days, "when I'm [explicit] off." She noted: "But equally, in this job, you're in a lot of people’s lives, which gives you a phenomenal amount of perspective."