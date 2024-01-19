Ola Jordan models leggy mini wedding guest dress in glam photo with husband James

Ola Jordan and her husband James took a break from working on their Dance Shred program and spending time with their daughter Ella to attend a "very special" wedding.

The former Strictly Come Dancing stars dressed to the nines for their date night, with Ola posting a photo of the couple's glamorous wedding guest outfits on Instagram. Showing off her toned figure after revealing she lost three stone in 2023, Ola looked sensational in a deep forest green mini dress featuring a V-neck, balloon sleeves with a shirred cuff, button detailing and a subtle floral print. Fans recognised it as the All Saints All Saints Auden Lilly dress which also comes in black patterned and coffee brown and retails for £179.

Ola and James looked glamorous in their wedding guest outfits

A pair of sheer black tights, pointed-toe heels and a coordinating patent bag finished her elegant look. Beauty-wise, Ola accentuated her features with long lashes and a sweeping of blusher along her cheekbones, wearing her blonde bob in an effortless straight style. Meanwhile, James opted for a less wintery ensemble in a dapper grey three-piece suit with a blue tie.

"A rare day and night out together for 2 very special people’s wedding," Ola wrote, and it wasn't long before the comments section was inundated with questions about her outfit. "Where's the dress from please?" asked one, and another added: "Gorgeous x where is your dress from please it’s beautiful @olajordan." A third remarked: "You both look fab, have a lovely time."

© Joanne Davidson/Shutterstock The Strictly stars got married in 2003

The professional dancers met at a Blackpool dance competition in 1999 with Ola admitting she thought James was "tall and very good-looking, with slicked-back black hair and piercing blue eyes," according to her book, Strictly Ola: My Story.

They tied the knot in 2003 aged 21 and 25, with rare unearthed photos showing off the bride's elegant strapless ivory dress from the high street store Monsoon. After celebrating their milestone 20th wedding anniversary in 2023, they revealed they have no plans to renew their vows.

"Why would we?"James said during an exclusive interview with HELLO! Magazine. "When we said those words the first time, that was forever. If we did it again, it would spoil those memories."

© Getty The couple are parents to daughter Ella

For the occasion, they returned to their wedding venue Cooling Castle Barn in Kent and Ola slipped on her figure-hugging bridal gown once again. "Twenty years later and I'm wearing my dress; that's a nice thought. I surprised myself, if I'm honest. I never really imagined I ever would. I was 21 then, now I'm 41, and my boobs are definitely bigger since having Ella," she said, laughing.

