Dianne Buswell inundated with support as she marks parents' major relationship milestone

Dianne Buswell had a reason to celebrate on Tuesday as her parents, Mark and Rina, celebrated their 42nd wedding anniversary. The pair's day will no doubt be more poignant this year as Mark currently lives with cancer.

To mark the special day, Dianne shared a gorgeous photo of her parents at their wedding, with the couple standing next to an impressive wedding cake that was at least three tiers tall! Mark looked like a Disney prince in a frilled suit, while Rina looked every inch the blushing bride as she posed in her breathtaking wedding dress.

The dancer also shared a selection of more modern snaps with her parents cuddling up to one another by the beach, and another from Christmas which saw Mark making his beloved laugh while dressed as Spider-Man. The final snap showed Dianne with her parents as they captured the most beautiful sunset.

In her caption, the 34-year-old said: "Happy 42nd wedding anniversary mum and dad, you are the best parents and grandparents to all us kids we all love you very much!"

The star's followers loved the sweet images, as one commented: "Wishing them every happiness. They really have raised such an amazing family. You Brendan and Andrew are all superstars smashing life," and a second added: "Happy Anniversary to them - you've definitely got your dad's lovely smile."

A third commented: "Aww that second picture is so lush. Happy anniversary Mark and Rina," while a fourth shared: "Happy anniversary to your lovely mum and dad. Love the wedding photo," and a fifth posted: "A very happy anniversary to you both and many thanks for sharing all your beautiful photographs with us all."

Dianne saw her parents for the Christmas holidays, arriving in Australia with her long-term boyfriend, Joe Sugg. During their time there, Joe and Dianne enjoyed numerous romantic moments, including many walks across the beach.

On one date night, the star wore the most spellbinding outfit, with an oversized green shirt and matching pair of barely-there shorts. The 34-year-old carried her phone with her, and she had her signature red hair swept to the side as the dancer joined her beau on a wooden jetty.

Joe also uploaded a photo of the lovers posing together on the beach, with Dianne flashing a huge smile. The Wiltshire-born star looked suave in the snap, styling out a white shirt.

Although the pair have been together since 2017, it doesn't appear that marriage is on the cards for the lovebirds just yet. In 2021, the star admitted: "I plan my work a lot, but that’s probably as far as I go with planning. I'm quite an unorganised person actually."

Joe and I don't really talk about that kind of thing. We're both so relaxed so we just play it by ear. We really enjoy each other's company so much and whatever happens, happens."

