Ashley Graham launches a plus-size wedding dress collection – and you'll love them all The collection fits women from size 4 to 38

Ashley Graham has teamed up with Pronovias to launch a collection of inclusive wedding dresses to flatter women of all shapes and sizes. The supermodel said she wanted to create the collection after struggling to find a wedding dress to fit her when she married her husband Justin Ervin in 2010, and has created designs that will fit women from UK sizes 4 to 38.

The Ashley Graham x Pronovias collection features 15 wedding dresses, as well as a tuxedo that brides can wear long after their big day is over. And with prices spanning from £1,000 to £3,500, you don't need to break the bank to get a celebrity-approved look on your big day.

Ashley Graham has collaborated with Pronovias for a new line of wedding dresses

"From shopping for the perfect wedding dress to the big reveal on your special day, women should feel confident and empowered throughout the entire process," Ashley said. "When I shopped for my wedding dress ten years ago, I had difficulty finding a style in my size that fit well and made me feel special. It's necessary for the bridal industry to be an advocate for inclusivity and body diversity, and therefore I'm honoured to partner with the luxury leader, Pronovias, to offer beautiful and comfortable options in many sizes and styles."

The Ashley Graham x Pronovias line is available in sizes 4-38

The collection stays true to Ashley's sophisticated style, and offers something for every bride, whether you're dreaming of a delicate lace gown or a minimalistic, structured style. They will launch in Pronovias boutiques and at wholesale partners worldwide in April, and they're bound to prove popular with brides-to-be who are still on the search for their dream wedding dress.

There is also a tuxedo in a collection

Pronovias has long been a popular choice for celebrity brides; Pippa Middleton's second wedding dress was from the designer, as was the long-sleeved lace gown worn by US TV presenter Maria Menounos for her surprise New Year's Eve wedding in 2017. Meanwhile, Jane The Virgin actress Gina Rodriguez wore a satin Pronovias mermaid dress for her wedding to Joe LoCicero in May 2019. You'll be in good company!

