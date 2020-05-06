Richard Gere's wife Alejandra shares never-before-seen wedding photos on 2nd anniversary

Richard Gere and his wife Alejandra celebrated their second wedding anniversary on Tuesday, and shared some beautiful new photos in honour of the occasion. Alejandra took to Instagram to post three never-before-seen wedding photos along with a heartfelt message to Richard.

"Today is the day I married the most wonderful man I have ever met, I know it sounds cliché but it's true!!" Alejandra wrote. "Comes from my heart, I'm so proud to be with you, to share this life with you, to be the mother of our children, to be your friend, to be your wife! This man makes me soooo happy! He is the love of my life."

Richard Gere's wife Alejandra shared wedding photos on the couple's 2nd anniversary

Richard and Alejandra married on 5 May 2018, four years after they first met in Positano in 2014. The couple shared their wedding day exclusively with HELLO! magazine, with Richard saying at the time: "I'm the happiest man in the universe. How could I not be? I'm married to a beautiful woman who is smart, sensitive, committed to helping people, who's fun, patient, who knows how to forgive, who's a great cook – and who makes the best salads in the world!"

He continued: "Alejandra meditates, she's a vegetarian, a great mother, has the touch of an angel... and she's also Spanish: the land of kings and queens, of Cervantes and Buñuel... You can't get any better than that." Alejandra added: "I never thought I'd find a man so perfect for me. I have no words to describe my happiness."

Richard and Alejandra shared their wedding photos with HELLO!

It has been a busy two years for the pair, who welcomed their second child – a baby boy – in April. HELLO!'s sister publication, HOLA!, confirmed the happy news, revealing that the couple are bonding with their new son at their ranch on Pound Ridge, just outside New York. The new arrival is a baby brother for the couple's firstborn, one-year-old Alexander, who arrived in February 2019.

