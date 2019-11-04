Richard Gere and wife Alejandra 'expecting second baby' nine months after birth of son The 70-year-old Hollywood actor is about to become a dad again!

Congratulations appear to be in order for Richard Gere and his wife Alejandra Silva. According to HELLO!'s sister publication HOLA!, the Pretty Woman actor is expecting his second child with his Spanish wife – having only recently welcomed their firstborn in February. While Alejandra chose neither to confirm or deny the news, HOLA! has learned that the mother-of-two is more than three months gone, meaning we can hope to expect the arrival of another baby Gere around springtime next year!

The happy news comes after Richard, 70, and Alejandra, 36, welcomed their son Alexander nine months ago. They also both have children of their own from previous marriages, with Richard a proud father to Homer James Jigme, 19, who he shares with ex-wife Carey Lowell, and Alejandra a mother to six-year-old Albert, who she shares with her ex-husband Govind Friedland.

The couple tied the knot in 2018

The couple are yet to reveal the news publicly but, if it's anything like the last reveal, it will be worth the wait. Taking to Instagram to reveal her last pregnancy, Alejandra shared the sweetest snap of the Dalai Lama blessing her bump. The excited mum wrote: "Getting blessings for our precious to come… We couldn't announce it before telling HH Dalai Lama."

MORE: David Tennant's wife Georgia shares first photo of their newborn baby

It's been a busy couple of years for the loved-up couple, who tied the knot in April 2018. The pair said their vows in a romantic ceremony on Richard's ranch outside New York City and they couldn't have seemed happier. Sharing their wedding photos with HELLO!, Alejandra said at the time: "I feel like I'm in a true fairytale. Without a doubt, I feel like the luckiest woman in the world."

They are parents to nine-month-old Alexander

MORE: Strictly's Shirley Ballas explains her disagreement with Anton du Beke

Richard, who wooed Alejandra by sending her flowers until she agreed to date him, added: "I'm the happiest man in the universe. How could I not be? I'm married to a beautiful woman who is smart, sensitive, committed to helping people, who's fun, patient, who knows how to forgive, who's a great cook – and who makes the best salads in the world!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.