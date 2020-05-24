Michelle Keegan celebrates wedding anniversary with Mark Wright with sweet snap - and his family react The pair got married back in 2015

Michelle Keegan shared a heartwarming message to her husband Mark Wright to celebrate their 5th wedding anniversary. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the Our Girl actress shared a throwback photo of the pair holding hands on their wedding day alongside the caption: "5 years ago today. Happy Wedding Anniversary @wrighty. Thank you for always holding my hand."

WATCH: Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's sweet love story

It wasn't long before her followers flocked to the comments section to congratulate the pair, particularly Mark's family. Emmerdale actress Charley Webb was amongst the first to comment, writing, "Cutest," shortly followed by Mark's siblings Jess, Natalya and Josh and his mum Carol, who commented: "Happy anniversary my darlings." So it's clear that Michelle is very close with her in-laws!

Mark also shared his own photo of their wedding day to mark the special occasion, showing the pair walking down the aisle with white flowers decorating the chapel pews in the background. "Happy 5 years @michkeegan Thank you for being you, making me smile every day and Thank you for being my biggest supporter. Love you always x," the former TOWIE star captioned the post.

Both photos showed off Michelle's stunning ivory wedding dress, which featured a plunging lace-trimmed deep-V back that the star had specifically requested. "I asked for the shape of neck to be changed and I had more lace details around the deep V back," she explained at the time. The bespoke design by Galia Lahav at Browns Bride was also adorned with French lace and Swarovski crystals and featured a cascading silk tulle fishtail, which she teamed with a delicate Italian veil from Peter Langner.

The couple tied the knot in front of 200 guests at St Mary’s Church in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, back in 2015. They had their reception at the nearby Tudor mansion Hengrave Hall, which was actually the first venue the couple viewed after Mark proposed.

