Look back at David and Victoria Beckham's wedding as they celebrate their 21st wedding anniversary The couple married on 4 July 1999

Congratulations to David and Victoria Beckham, who are celebrating their 21st wedding anniversary! The couple married on 4 July 1999 and have gone on to become a celebrity power couple along with their four children – Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper. As the couple celebrate their special day at their home in the Cotswolds, let's take a look back at their star-studded wedding…

GALLERY: Victoria Beckham's jaw-dropping 14 engagement rings revealed

Loading the player...

WATCH: Look back at David and Victoria Beckham's love story

When did David and Victoria Beckham marry?

David and Victoria Beckham married on 4 July 1999 following a two-year relationship. The couple announced their engagement in January 1998 and welcomed their first child, son Brooklyn, in March 1999. Brooklyn, who was almost four months old at the time, acted as the couple's adorable ring bearer.

MORE: Victoria Beckham reveals plans for 21st wedding anniversary with husband David

Where did the Beckhams' wedding take place?

Victoria and David tied the knot at Luttrellstown Castle on the outskirts of Dublin, Ireland. The venue hosted Queen Victoria in 1844 and 1900, and sits on a sprawling 560-acre estate.

What was Victoria Beckham's wedding dress like?

Victoria wore two wedding dresses on her big day. The first was a Vera Wang satin ballgown with a corseted top and full skirt, which she accessorised with a diamond and gold tiara and crucifix necklace that had been a gift from David.

Later in the day, she and David both changed into their now infamous second wedding outfits; the fashion designer changed into a vibrant purple one-shoulder dress with floral applique at her reception, while David wore a matching suit.

Which celebrity guests were at David and Victoria Beckham's wedding?

As you can imagine, there was a star-studded guest list at the couple's wedding, including Victoria's Spice Girls bandmates and David's Manchester United and England teammates. Footballer Gary Neville was David's best man.

READ: See inside the Beckhams' Cotswolds home where they are celebrating their anniversary

When did David and Victoria Beckham renew their wedding vows?

In 2017, David revealed that he and Victoria had secretly renewed their wedding vows and the ceremony was a lot different to their original nuptials. Speaking about their lavish wedding during the 75th anniversary edition of Radio 4's Desert Island Discs, the retired footballer said: "We did throw a lot at it. We have renewed our vows since then and it was a lot more private, there were about six people there in our house." Speaking about their memorable outfits on their original big day, David joked: "Victoria's was pretty nice. Mine, I'm like, 'What was I thinking?' I even had a top hat in purple. What was I thinking?"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.