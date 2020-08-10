Victoria Beckham breaks silence amid Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz wedding rumours The former Spice Girl's oldest son got engaged during lockdown

Victoria Beckham delighted fans on Monday after sharing a romantic photo of her oldest son Brooklyn Beckham and his fiancée Nicola Peltz on Instagram. The picture follows shortly after rumours started circulating that the pair had already tied the knot, after Nicola was pictured wearing what looked to be a wedding ring. The couple looked loved-up as they posed on the beach in sunset, with Victoria captioning it: "The sweetest couple at sunset. @brooklynbeckham and @nicolapeltz looking so amazing in the VBPAW20 rose print dress!"

Fans were quick to comment on the photo, with one writing: "Beautiful couple," while another wrote: "All the best to the happy couple." A third added: "Are they married??"

The Beckham family are currently in Miami, and have been enjoying spending quality time together after reuniting there last week. Victoria shared a sweet picture of her sons Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz with husband David Beckham over the weekend, writing next to it: "My boys are back together."

Victoria often shares sweet photos of her family and has been keeping fans updated on their time together in lockdown. The fashion designer is also mum to nine-year-old Harper, who has been enjoying spending time with Nicola.

At the beginning of the month, the actress and Brooklyn took Harper out to Victoria's flagship store in London, and were pictured trying on outfits and taking selfies in front of the mirror.

Brooklyn and Nicola got engaged in July

Meanwhile, in March, as the family celebrated Brooklyn's 21st birthday, Nicola shared several pictures from the big party, one showing her and Harper holding hands. "Dream baby sister," she captioned the shot.

Another picture from the night showed Harper sitting on Nicola's lap as they look at Brooklyn, who is sitting next to them. "The most beautiful night celebrating Brooklyn," she said.

Brooklyn and Nicola got engaged in July, and announced the happy news on social media, much to the delight of their fans. Soon after, Victoria shared her heartfelt congratulations for Brooklyn and Nicola on Instagram, writing; "The MOST exciting news!! We could not be happier that @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz are getting married!

"Wishing you so much love and a lifetime of happiness. We all love you both so much x @davidbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham."

