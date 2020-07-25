Victoria Beckham looks just like her dad in gorgeous wedding photos The fashion designer celebrated her parents' 50th wedding anniversary

Victoria Beckham celebrated her parents' 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday by sharing some gorgeous throwback photos from their nuptials.

The fashion designer proudly celebrated their incredible milestone, captioning the stunning black and white photos: "Happy “golden” Anniversary mum and dad! 50 years!! So many years of happiness. We all love you both so much xxx."

While many of her followers sent congratulatory messages of their own, others were blown away by Victoria's strong resemblance to her dad, Tony.

"Aww you look a lot like your dad. Happy anniversary to them x," said one. Another added: "You and Brooklyn look like your Dad. Happy Anniversary to them both." A third wrote: "Wow, you look like your father."

Victoria Beckham's parents have been married 50 years!

In April, Victoria expressed how much she missed her parents while they self-isolated in separate places across the UK. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the mum-of-four shared a bittersweet text exchange between herself and her parents. "How are you both feeling today? Love you," Victoria said in her text, to which they replied with GIFs of themselves with their thumbs up and, "great thanks".

Alongside the screenshot, Victoria told her followers: "Little texts mean so much right now x. Send someone you love a message and tell them how much you care for them. Miss you so much mum and dad x."

The Beckham family are currently lapping up the Italian sunshine, having jetted off abroad on Sunday, with newly-engaged Brooklyn and fiancé Nicola Anne Peltz joining them, too.

The brood are enjoying a break in Puglia and have been spotted cycling to the beach together. It's thought that they are staying in a luxury farmhouse in Borgo Egnazia.

