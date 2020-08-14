The Queen unveils touching tribute to Princess Anne's marriage The Princess Royal married Sir Timothy Laurence in 1992

The Queen has shared a tribute to Princess Anne and Sir Timothy Laurence's marriage. Her Royal Highness took to Instagram with a series of photos in honour of The Princess Royal's birthday on Saturday, and kicked off with a snap of her and Timothy at the BAFTAs in 1994.

The Queen paid tribute to Princess Anne's marriage

The post was captioned, "We've been sharing photographs of The Princess Royal from each decade, ahead of HRH's 70th birthday on Saturday! Today we are looking back at the 1990s. In 1992, The Princess married Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence at Crathie Kirk in Scotland."

The image showed the couple smiling as they arrived for the BAFTA Awards ceremony in London, two years after tying the knot.

When was Princess Anne's second wedding?

Their wedding ceremony was a low key affair held on 12 December 1992.

Princess Anne married Sir Timothy Laurence in 1992

Where was Princess Anne's second wedding?

Princess Anne and Timothy Laurence said 'I do' at Crathie Kirk church, the family's church of choice when they are staying at the Balmoral Estate in Scotland.

Who attended Princess Anne's second wedding?

Only thirty people attended Princess Anne and Timothy Laurence's big day, including her parents the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, her children Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips, Prince Charles and Prince Andrew.

Peter Phillips, Timothy Laurence's mother, Zara Phillips, The Queen and Prince Philip attended the wedding

What did Princess Anne wear to her second wedding?

Princess Anne opted for a high neck midi dress with a white jacket. She accessorised with black court shoes and flowers fixed in her usual beehive.

What is Princess Anne's engagement ring like?

Princess Anne's engagement ring from Sir Timothy Laurence is a cabochon sapphire and diamond style.

Princess Anne and Sir Timothy Laurence will be celebrating their 28th wedding anniversary on 12 December this year. They live together on the Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire, along with their daughter Zara lives with her husband Mike, and son Peter who is now believed to live in a separate property on the grounds to his ex-wife Autumn Phillips after separating earlier this year.

