Princess Anne's glam mother-of-the-bride boat party dress we missed

Princess Anne was an unforgettable mother-of-the-bride at Zara Tindall's (née Phillips) wedding in Scotland in 2011.

But the doting mother did not just show off her style credentials in her pleated ensemble at Canongate Kirk. The day before her daughter exchanged vows with former rugby player Mike Tindall, close friends and members of the royal family gathered for a boat party on the Royal Yacht Britannia.

© Chris Jackson Princess Anne looked stunning in a nautical blazer dress

Embracing her nautical surroundings, the Princess Royal was pictured in a sailor-esque ensemble consisting of a black knee-length blazer dress with cropped sleeves and a plunging neckline with white lapels. A black cami dress layered underneath, a three-strand pearl necklace and a gold seahorse brooch added the finishing touches.

Keeping true to her trademark beauty look, Anne styled her hair in her iconic French twist and wore bright pink lipstick to add a colour pop to her monochrome outfit.

© Getty The couple had a pre-wedding reception on Royal Yacht Britannia In Edinburgh

The Royal Yacht Britannia has long had a special place in the hearts of the royal family. The 412-ft ship served as Anne's honeymoon following her wedding to Zara's father Captain Mark Phillips, with the couple exploring the West Indies in 1973. Princess Margaret and Anthony Armstrong-Jones, King Charles and Princess Diana, and Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York similarly chose to cruise on the ship following their royal weddings.

It was not the only sentimental part of Zara's wedding day. On 30 July 2011, Zara and Mike are believed to have chosen to say 'I do' at Canongate Kirk due to the family's fondness of Scotland, followed by a reception at the late Queen Elizabeth II's residence, the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

© Getty Zara Phillips married Mike Tindall in 2011

Zara looked striking in her Stewart Parvin bridal gown, but Anne also turned heads in her beautiful peach dress with a pleated skirt, a cream and pink embroidered jacket with a structured collar and a matching fascinator.

WATCH: More super stylist mother of the brides: From Doria Ragland to the late Queen

Mike and Zara had announced their engagement in December 2010, shortly after the Prince and Princess of Wales. Mike admitted he had been "thinking about it for ages" but didn't want to propose too close to other family members.

Anne wore a peach pleated dress to her daughter's wedding

Opening up about the nerve-wracking experience, which took place at their Cheltenham home, he told the MailOnline: "I was upstairs, plucking up the nerve to do it, while Zara was downstairs watching television. It was all about shock value - I wanted to catch her when it was quiet and she wasn't expecting anything.

"I walked in there and got down on one knee, with the ring. She was on the sofa, so that made it easier. I said, 'Will you marry me?'" Although her reaction wasn't what he expected! "She started laughing. She was completely in shock. Then, when she stopped laughing, she said, 'Yes.' That was a relief."

LOOK: Inside Princess Anne's wedding to Timothy Laurence which was forbidden in England