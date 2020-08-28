Princess Beatrice's surprising wedding eve revealed: how and who she spent it with Princess Eugenie unveiled a photo of the sisters

Princess Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a surprise ceremony on 17 July 2020, and a photo shared by her younger sister Eugenie revealed exactly how she spent the evening before the wedding: at their childhood home.

The snap came in honour of Beatrice's birthday on 8 August, showing the sisters in comfy clothes outside in the garden, as Eugenie wrote, "Happy happy birthday dear Beabea. Here we are on the eve of your wedding. Still rocking a scrunchie or hair accessory (since the 90s) and huge smiles on our faces. #happybirthday."

Eugenie has been staying at the Royal Lodge in Windsor, where the sisters grew up, since the coronavirus pandemic began with her husband Jack Brooksbank and her parents Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew.

Tradition dictates that a bride stay apart from their husband-to-be the night before a wedding, and so while Beatrice had been isolating at Edoardo's family home in the Cotswolds, it makes sense that she would have gone to stay with her sister.

But her cosy night in is a stark contrast to how other royal brides have spent the night before saying 'I do'.

When Kate Middleton prepared for her nuptials with Prince William, she commandeered the Royal Apartment at the five-star Goring Hotel in London. The suite had been given a £150,000 makeover to include a four-poster bed, a grand piano and a walk-in shower. A TV was also installed in the bathroom, so that Kate could bathe while watching the wedding build-up.

Meghan Markle, meanwhile, opted for a stay at the incredible Grade I-listed Cliveden Hotel, before walking down the aisle to Prince Harry.

The COVID-19 crisis would surely have had an impact on how Beatrice decided to spend her last night before becoming a wife, since social distancing measures are still advised. Nonetheless, it looks as though she was entirely happy with the outcome.

