The coronavirus pandemic means that brides-to-be have had to rethink their wedding day from what may have been an extravagant celebration, to one of no more than 30 guests. It's been dubbed the 'micro-wedding', featuring intimate venues, social-distancing and, case in point, low-key wedding dresses.

Where a princess gown makes for the perfect party outfit, it's not quite suited to the more casual affairs of today, so we've rounded up the best of the less fussy styles to buy now…

WATCH: The best celebrity wedding dresses of 2019

Self-Portrait's lace Camellia midi dress offers a toned-down take on romantic bridal style. It has short puff sleeves and crystal-embellishments that trace the bodice, with a delicate lace overlay.

Camellia lace midi dress, £380,

Trade a traditional bridal gown for an effortless jumpsuit by Halston. The wide-leg silhouette is made from fluid crepe to flatter the figure, with a 70s-inspired scarf detail at one side.

Jumpsuit, £470,

Scalloped lace trims and tiers lend Whistles' Isla dress a bohemian aesthetic that can be worn both as a bride and on the beach. Add a faux fur stole for winter weddings.

Isla wedding dress, £649,

ASOS Edition's sequin-embellished midi dress strikes the perfect balance between occasionwear and bridal attire. Dress it up with equally shiny accessories, or play it down with a muted shoe and bag combo.

Dress, £150,

If you're in the market for an alternative style, opt for ASOS Edition's bridal blazer dress. It features padded shoulders and is designed for a relaxed boyfriend fit, while the stark white hue is sure to identify you as the bride.

Blazer dress, £120,

Take your cue from celebrity brides like Charlotte Casiraghi who wore short wedding dresses, with this lace panel style from French Connection, currently in the sale from £160 to £48.

Fenyala dress, £48,

The midi length of Phase Eight's Caterina wedding dress makes it ideal for low-key celebrations. Plus, it comes with a blue ribbon to sew inside for good luck, which can only be a good thing in an age of coronavirus.

Caterina dress, £295,

