Myleene Klass was meant to be slipping on a beautiful dress and walking down the aisle with friends this weekend, but the coronavirus outbreak has scuppered those plans.

The Smooth Radio presenter revealed her close friends Bradley Taylor and Joe Pickering were supposed to be getting married and had asked her to be part of the bridal party. But like many couples around the UK, it appears as though they have unfortunately been forced to postpone their wedding until next year.

The Smooth Radio host's bridesmaid duties have been postponed

"Supposed to be on bridesmaid duties today for these two beauts. I love you guys. We will get you down that aisle in 2021 and it will be everything," she captioned a photo shared on her Instagram Stories. The snap showed the loved-up pair cuddling with hearts added around the outside.

Instead, Myleene spent the weekend working on her radio show, where she was presented with a delicious box of cupcakes. It's no wedding cake or huge celebration, but the decadent banoffee treats are certainly better than nothing, right?

Myleene revealed her children are already planning her wedding to boyfriend Simon

The musician and her boyfriend Simon Motson recently welcomed son Apollo, while Myleene also has daughter Ava, 13, and nine-year-old Hero from her previous marriage to Graham Quinn. Speaking of her own wedding plans to HELLO! in May, she said: "My girls are definitely on Sim's case about it. I suppose it's just children's way of solidifying what's around them. The kids just want a party."

The 42-year-old continued: "Sim doesn't get a say in it either. It's genuinely down to the children. They've got their own conflab going on between them and have planned it all out. They have even decided the baby will be the ring bearer! There are no weddings this year. But 2021? They would love that!" It could be an exciting year ahead...

