Naga Munchetty pictured in rare wedding snap – and she looks stunning The BBC Breakfast host has been married to James Haggar since 2004

Naga Munchetty has shared few details from her wedding to her husband James Haggar, who she has been married to since 2004. However, the BBC Breakfast host does have what appears to be a photo from their big day on display in her living room – and she looks stunning!

MORE: Inside BBC Breakfast star Naga Munchetty's garden

The framed photo was sitting on Naga's coffee table during a photoshoot shared in 2016. It shows the journalist posing alongside her mum outside her wedding, wearing an ivory corseted dress with unique choker detailing around her neck.

Loading the player...

Naga Munchetty celebrates a big win at golf

Naga tied her hair back into a chic updo with an ivory hair accessory, and added natural makeup to complete the look. Her mum, meanwhile, looked elegant in a pink dress and matching jacket, with a floral corsage pinned onto the lapel.

STORY: Naga Munchetty's private home revealed

The 45-year-old married her husband in 2004 and has previously shared the secret to their happy marriage, crediting some advice they received from a family member at their wedding.

Naga Munchetty has a wedding photo on display in her living room

"When James and I got married almost 12 years ago, one of his aunts said to us: the best bit of advice I can give you is to simply be kind to one another. She was right," Naga told The Guardian in 2016.

Of their shared sporting passion, Naga added: "James and I are both golfers, and I think it's great for our relationship.

The portrait is on display on Naga's living room table

Naga has also previously spoken openly about the couple's decision not to have children, and revealed that she has been branded "wicked" in the past.

During a discussion on BBC Radio 5 Live earlier this year, Naga said: "I remember when I told someone that I had decided I didn't want children, someone told me I was wicked. Wicked against my mother for denying her grandchildren. It's quite interesting, isn't it, how people react?"

The BBC Breakfast presenter added: "I'm past the age now where people expect me to have children. But people can be quite forthright: 'Oh, you can't have them?'"

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.