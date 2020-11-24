The current I'm A Celebrity stars are no doubt missing their loved ones as they compete at Gwrych Castle in north Wales. The coronavirus pandemic means that contestants were required to isolate for two weeks prior to entering the property, and so they have already been apart for a considerable amount of time. Not everyone is married, but those that have tied the knot had some of the most stunning weddings, and we've rounded up the very best photos…

Vernon Kay

Vernon Kay married Strictly Come Dancing host Tess Daly on 12 September 2003 at a church in Vernon's hometown, Horwich. Tess wore a stunning strapless gown by Marina Adanou, while Vernon donned a white suit.

Mo Farah

Olympic champion Sir Mo Farah and his wife Tania married on 3 April 2010. Tania shared a rare photo from the big day on their 8th anniversary, with the caption, "Today marks eight years of marriage, 10 years of love and 21 years of friendship. Happy anniversary Sir." The couple are now parents to four children together: Rhianna, twins Aisha and Amani and Hussein.

Shane Richie

EastEnders star Shane Richie first married Loose Women host Coleen Nolan in 1990, at a ceremony held in Orlando, Florida. They split nine years later after it transpired that Shane had been having an affair. They had two sons together, Shane Jnr and Jake. Shane went on to re-marry actress Christie Goddard in 2007, who he now has three children with: Mackenzie Blue, Lolita Bell and Romani-Skye Angel Shelley.

Russell Watson

Opera singer Russell Watson's wedding was exclusively covered by HELLO! in 2015. He tied the knot with Louise Harris in a fairytale Spanish ceremony on 19 August, with Louise wearing a stunning ivory Ronald Joyce gown and a crystal tiara and matching shoes. Russell told HELLO!, "Louise has taught me many things but most of all how to love. I have never been more content. It really is a fairytale ending. Louise added, "The wedding makes everything complete. I married the man of my dreams."

Victoria Derbyshire

Newsreader and journalist Victoria Derbyshire married her husband Mark Sandell in 2018, three years after she was diagnosed with breast cancer. She opted for a church venue and a handmade dress complete with lace sleeves and a bejewelled waist belt. Her two sons Oliver and Joe walked her down the aisle.

Giovanna Fletcher

Giovanna Fletcher and her husband and McFly star Tom Fletcher have been married since 12 May 2012. They met when Giovanna was just 13 and the pair were studying at Sylvia Young Theatre School in London, and are now parents to three sons: Buzz, Buddy and Max.

