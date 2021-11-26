Richard Madeley has been reunited with his wife Judy Finnigan after his surprise exit from I'm a Celebrity this week, but he previously opened up about whether they need "space" in their relationship.

The TV stars, who are well-known for presenting This Morning from 1988 until 2001, have been married since 1986. Richard sweetly explained that their 35-year marriage has taught them to see the "warning signs" before any disagreements escalate into anything further. Speaking to The Metro, he said: "We’ve been married a long time so without actually saying, ‘Oh, you’re getting on my nerves, I need space,’ we almost know instinctively.

"You start to see the warning signs. I think that’s probably true of a lot of older married couples."

Richard announced that he was "gutted" to leave I'm A Celeb after going to hospital and breaking the COVID-19 bubble, but we have no doubt that he is excited to return home to Judy and their two children Jack and Chloe – especially since he missed the couple's 35th wedding anniversary!

The couple have been married since 1986

"On Sunday, that's our 35th wedding anniversary actually. So that will be the first wedding anniversary that I've missed and it's a big one," Richard told the Daily Express. "I gave her a present before we left and a card which she will open on the day. We're going to really miss each other. I'll miss her a huge amount."

Richard and Judy's relationship is even an inspiration to their children, who turn to their parents for marriage guidance.

Richard and Judy live in Hampstead Heath

Their daughter Chloe, who married rugby star James Haskell on 16 December 2018, explained in an interview with The Mirror: "If I call my dad up and James and I have had an argument, he will counsel me through it. One of my biggest downfalls as a person is I find it hard to let things go and move on.

"So, my dad will always tell me, 'Let it go Chloe, this is ridiculous'. He'll put me in my place."

