Strictly's Shirley Ballas reveals boyfriend Danny is 'nervous' about marriage The Strictly judge has been married twice before

Shirley Ballas has opened up about her hopes to marry her boyfriend Danny Taylor and admitted she thinks he is a "bit nervous" about the prospect of walking down the aisle.

The Strictly Come Dancing judge and actor Danny first met during the 2018-2019 winter pantomime season, when they were both starring in a Christmas production of Jack and The Beanstalk at the Liverpool Empire. Almost three years later and it seems that Shirley is ready to tie the knot for the third time, after telling Prima Magazine in an interview: "He’s very different to anyone I’ve been with before."

The 61-year-old professional dancer was previously married to Sammy Stopford from 1980 to 1984 and Corky Ballas from 1985 to 2007.

Speaking of her current beau, Shirley said: "First of all, he’s 6ft 1in, he’s the tallest man I’ve ever dated, and I love his jet black hair.

The couple met in 2018

"He’s also very kind and very caring – he’s always there for me. I hope he’ll propose one day, but he’s never married and I think he’s a bit nervous about it, so we’ll see. Come on, Danny!"

Shirley has previously referred to Danny as 'The One' in an interview with HELLO!. The Strictly star explained: "I just love that man I just want to sit there all day and stare at him. He is 'The One'.

"We have a lot in common and we laugh all the time. He is part of the reason why I readjusted my life. Danny is just so magnificently special. I have met his parents and everybody likes each other. That’s a plus."

Shirley told Prima she hopes Danny will propose. Photo: Prima UK/Dan Kennedy

Although Shirley revealed it was love at first sight for her when she met Danny, she has said it took several months before they began dating since he was in the midst of a difficult breakup.

"We met on panto as friends. It didn’t really take off until March… for him. I fell in love way before... I think for me it was first sight," she told the Loose Women panel. "He was going through a difficult time in his relationship. We did become friends and then probably in about February I said, 'I love you Danny' and he said, 'I know'. It took a while."

