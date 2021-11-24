I'm A Celeb's Richard Madeley dishes out marriage advice to daughter Chloe Chloe avoids asking her mother Judy though

I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here star Richard Madeley has been married to Judy Finnigan since 1986 and his daughter Chloe Madeley has revealed that it's her father Richard who she goes to for marriage advice.

Chloe is married to rugby star James Haskell and they tied the knot at a country church an intimate ceremony surrounded by friends, family and famous faces on 16 December 2018. In an interview with The Mirror, she explained: "If I call my dad up and James and I have had an argument, he will counsel me through it. One of my biggest downfalls as a person is I find it hard to let things go and move on.

"So, my dad will always tell me, 'Let it go Chloe, this is ridiculous'. He'll put me in my place."

Why doesn't Chloe ask her mother for her opinion? She added that she will "always back James," so she doesn't bother to consult her on such matters.

Chloe and James have been married since 2018

While Richard is taking part in I'm a Celebrity, the presenter revealed that he will very sadly be missing his and Judy's 35th anniversary.

Speaking to the Daily Express, he explained: "On Sunday, that's our 35th wedding anniversary actually. So that will be the first wedding anniversary that I've missed and it's a big one. I gave her a present before we left and a card which she will open on the day. We're going to really miss each other. I'll miss her a huge amount."

Richard and Judy have been married for 35 years

The star has been very honest about his love life, admitting to 10 affairs during his marriage to first wife Linda which lasted for five years.

Speaking about meeting Judy, Richard admitted that "looking back both of us were predetermined to the other," when being interviewed for the Daily Mail.

