Martin Kemp's wife Shirlie sparks second wedding rumours with bridal gown post The Spandau Ballet star's wife looked stunning

Actor, singer and presenter Martin Kemp has been married to Shirlie since 1988, but his wife sparked wedding renewal rumours when she recently posted a picture wearing a wedding gown.

REVEALED: I'm A Celebrity's Vernon Kay in trouble over vow renewal story

Shirlie uploaded a photograph of herself in a stunning, floor-length Eliza Jane Howell number and it was instantly picked up that it looked just like a wedding dress.

Shirlie Kemp's white dress caused rumours to circulate

A fan exclaimed: "Looks like you are getting married" and another enquired: "Renewing your wedding vows Shirlie?... Go on!"

One loyal follower admitted: "Makes me want to get married again."

The gorgeous gown featured an embellished bodice with delicate three-quarter sleeves and the tulle skirt gave it an ethereal feel. Shirlie was beaming as the stylist adjusted her could-be bridal look.

READ: Martin and Roman open up about their close father-son relationship

REVEALED: Martin and Shirlie's epic Christmas decorations have to be seen to be believed

Shirlie appeared to be having lots of fun on her Instagram Stories

She captioned the image: "One of the highlights from last year was visiting the lovely @elizajanehowell store in London. It's a treasure trove full to the brim with the most gorgeous gowns and accessories…

"…I’m very grateful how they helped me with my gorgeous gowns last year when we where performing for our album[sic]"

Eliza Jane Howell are well-known for their beautiful beaded evening dresses as well as statement bridal gowns.

Shirlie Kemp shared a romantic post to mark the couple's 32nd wedding anniversary

Martin and Shirlie got married in St Lucia in 1988, and we are yet to learn about any vow renewal plans.

She and Martin admit suffering Empty Nest Syndrome since their children Roman and Harley left home.

Loading the player...

WATCH: See Martin and Shirlie's fairytale garden

They live in a beautiful home in Hertfordshire, and Shirlie often reveals glimpses inside. Fans particularly love their beautifully curated garden, which is brimming with personality.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.