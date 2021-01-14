Prince William and Prince Harry suffered with the same wedding day struggle Royal weddings don’t come without stress

Royal weddings are decadent affairs watched by millions, and each moment is planned to perfection – but one thing which cannot be micro-managed is the amount of sleep the groom gets before the big day. Prince William has admitted that he barely slept on the eve of his wedding – and professional royal photographer Alexi Lubomirski noted that Prince Harry, too, was exhausted on his own important day.

Prince William had his brother Prince Harry as his best man

The night before his royal wedding to Kate Middleton, Prince William stayed at his father Prince Charles' home, Clarence House. Overwhelmed by the enthusiasm of the thousands camped along the Mall, Prince William embarked on an impromptu walkabout to greet royal super fans. With his best man Harry by his side the groom admitted to nerves, saying: "All I have to do is get my lines right."

Prince William and Kate Middleton delighted fans with two kisses on the balcony

But the excitable crowds continued long into the night and actually prevented the Prince from getting his beauty sleep. Prince William recalled: "The crowds were singing and cheering all night long, so the excitement of that, the nervousness of me and everyone singing – I slept for about half an hour."

The lead up to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding day in 2018 was just as excitable – with the whole world waiting to watch the special couple become the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

With a media frenzy and the controversy surrounding the absence of Meghan's father, the bride-to-be had a relaxing pre-wedding evening at Cliveden House Hotel with her mother. But it seems as though Prince Harry's stay at the Dorchester Collection's Coworth Park didn't provide him with enough zen time as according to Finding Feedom, he was tempted to sneak a nap in between his wedding ceremony and reception.

The whole world was watching when Prince Harry and Meghan got married

However, when the time came "for a bit of relaxation before prepping for the private evening reception", Harry decided against a snooze and let the excitement power him through.

Royal photographer Alexi Lubomirski also revealed that the couple were "exhausted" when it came to posing for their special shots in the grounds of Windsor Castle. Talking about the iconic shot of Prince Harry and Meghan sat on the steps at the castle's Rose Garden, Alexi said: "She just slumped in between his legs and there was this moment they were just laughing because of how exhausted they were and that finally it was all over."

Prince Harry originally planned to nap before his wedding reception

The royal couple were not the only ones to be feeling a little tired from all of the excitement that day. Twitter users were convinced that Prince Charles had a cheeky power nap during the vows and as the procession left the chapel, Prince George was seen to be rubbing his eyes and leaning on his dad's leg. We agree, George, weddings are exhausting!

