Prince Harry pinpoints big 'farewell' following brother Prince William's wedding

The world was left shocked by some of the revelations in Prince Harry's book, Spare, but one of the most poignant parts was his inner musings about his relationship with his brother Prince William.

The siblings' rift has been the subject of much media attention, especially considering the Duke of Sussex claimed that they had a physical altercation. But it seems as though Harry was able to pinpoint the moment he began to drift apart from his brother, candidly admitting that he said "farewell" to their childhood bond following the Prince and Princess of Wales' 2011 royal wedding.

© Getty Prince Harry opened up about bidding "farewell" to William following his 2011 wedding

Looking back on William's nuptials, and the moment he left Westminster Abbey arm-in-arm with his new wife, Harry wrote: "I recall thinking: Goodbye."

Careful not to confuse his sadness over his changing relationship with William with his feelings for Kate, he clarified: "I loved my new sister-in-law, I felt she was more sister than in-law," before adding: "But in my gut, I couldn’t help feeling that this was yet another farewell under this horrid roof. Another sundering. The brother I’d escorted into Westminster Abbey that morning was gone – forever. Who could deny it? He’d never again be first and foremost Willy."

The Duke compared weddings to "low-key funerals"

Naturally, the start of William's married life marked a big milestone, and anyone in his position will likely want to spend more time with their partner. Harry acknowledged that the Prince of Wales wasn't an isolated case, drawing on his father King Charles' second marriage with Queen Camilla as an example.

In his own words, he saw weddings as "low-key funerals" and said he was left feeling "terrifyingly alone" following his family's big days.

The Duke wrote: "I’d had the same feeling when Pa got married, the same presentiment, and hadn’t it come true? In the Camilla era, as I’d predicted, I saw him less and less. Weddings were joyous occasions, sure, but they were also low-key funerals, because after saying their vows people tended to disappear."

Noting William's priorities would shift with his future roles as a husband and a father, Harry concluded: "I think my reaction was also somewhat reminiscent of what I’d felt the first time I climbed inside an Apache. After being accustomed to having someone at my side, someone to model, I found myself terrifyingly alone."

© Getty The siblings have been estranged for many years

He also made several more revelations about the 2011 royal wedding, including Buckingham Palace being "doubly nervous" about Harry missing the ceremony, his cheeky gift for bride Princess Kate, and the fact that he wasn't William's best man, as it was assumed.

Prince Harry went on to find love with his wife Meghan Markle, whom he married in May 2018 at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle.

