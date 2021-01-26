Rochelle Humes' first engagement ring is hidden – did you spot it? The This Morning star still wears it

Rochelle and Marvin Humes got engaged in 2011, but fans have apparently been wondering where Rochelle's original ring went. The This Morning star previously shared a selfie of herself and the rock on show, revealing that it was a heart-shaped design flanked by diamonds, which the Daily Mail reported to be worth £45,000. Now, she wears an oval shaped style, so what happened to the first?

In a recent IGTV video, Rochelle explained: "Everyone is asking me what happened to my love heart ring. So that was my engagement ring which was lovely. And then for my 30th birthday, Marvin put that in a necklace for me and then gave me this ring. I get asked that a lot actually, you guys notice everything!"

Now, Rochelle often wears the necklace with the love heart on show.

Marvin popped the question in Antigua after having the ring created by luxury London jewellers Boodles.

The couple went on to marry in 2012, and shared their wedding day exclusively with HELLO!.

It was held at Oxfordshire's historic Blenheim Palace with 250 guests, including all of Rochelle's former Saturdays bandmates Frankie Bridge, Una Healy, Vanessa White and Mollie King, who took up the role of bridesmaids on the day.

Rochelle wore a stunning strapless silk Vera Wang gown, and accessorised with a floor-length veil.

Rochelle and Marvin met in 2010 but split for two months in November of the same year due to work commitments. They reunited in January 2011 and are now parents to their three children, Alaia-Mai, Valentina and Blake.

On their 8th anniversary, Rochelle shared a series of wedding photos on Instagram and wrote: "8 years on and I love you so much more. I'm so proud of everything we have become as a team, God has been very good to us. I'm not me without you. Happy anniversary. Forever and always Mr Humes."

