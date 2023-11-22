Rochelle Humes' four wedding dresses were wildly different – see Marvin Humes' reaction

I'm a Celebrity star Marvin Humes and his wife Rochelle Humes have had two incredible weddings spaced exactly ten years apart – so why limit the number of wedding dresses?

The This Morning star wore at least four bridal gowns in 2012 and 2022, and each of them was equally spectacular. Don't believe us? Her husband has also shared his thoughts on her wedding dresses exclusively with HELLO! Magazine. Take a look at the fashionable mother-of-three…

Inside Rochelle Humes' first wedding

As she exchanged vows with the JLS star at the magnificent Orangery at Blenheim Palace on 27 July 2012, Rochelle looked gorgeous in a Vera Wang silk gown featuring a strapless neckline, a satin bow accentuating her waist, a figure-hugging mermaid silhouette and a ruffled train.

The TV star wore her brunette hair in long curls that fell to her waist, finished with a sparkly hair accessory and a full-length veil.

© Getty The This Morning star spoke to HELLO! about her two weddings

Describing his reaction to seeing his bride-to-be, Marvin recalled to HELLO!: "When the music started up and I knew Rochelle had arrived, I was desperate to turn around and look at her. We hadn't spoken all day and had spent the previous night apart. I'd missed her and I couldn't wait to see her. But so many people had said to me that I shouldn't turn around – that it was unlucky. Even my mum told me not to.

"Then, when I looked to my left and she was there... Oh man, she looked unbelievable; more beautiful than I've ever seen her look. Her face, her smile, the dress, everything ... She was absolutely stunning."

For the evening reception, Rochelle swapped her full-length frock for a party mini dress with some similar features as her first gown. A strapless neckline, a pink satin belt and a ruffled skirt that fell just above her knees made up the evening frock, which Rochelle teamed with sling-back, peep-toe heels.

She also switched up her beauty look, twisting her hair into an elegant updo finished with a birdcage veil fascinator.

Inside Rochelle Humes' second wedding

© Karwai Tang Rochelle and Marvin tied the knot in 2012 and renewed their vows on their tenth anniversary

The couple marked their milestone tenth wedding anniversary by jetting to Lake Como, Italy with their three children Alaia-Mai, Valentina and Blake in July 2022.

Rochelle and Marvin renewed their vows in an outdoor ceremony in Villa d'Este’s Marble Garden before enjoying a meal inside the Impero Room. Photos shared exclusively with HELLO! revealed the intricate details of Rochelle's bespoke Suzanne Neville gown made with French lace and tulle.

It featured an illusion neckline, long fluted sleeves and a sheer fishtail skirt. With her hair secured in an elegant low bun with strands framing her face, Rochelle's hand-embroidered Helen Martin lace veil embroidered with the couple's wedding motif: 'Ten down, forever to go' was on full display.

"Rochelle looked so incredible. She took my breath away all over again," Marvin told us. Meanwhile, Rochelle revealed her daughters and bridesmaids were equally in awe of her bridal look behind the scenes. "When they saw me in [my dress], they gasped and went: 'Oh, Mummy!'" she said.

When the evening celebrations moved to Club d'Este, Rochelle stepped out in her second gown from the same designer. The statement mini dress featured a high neckline, ruched bodice and fitted waist, and she paired it with ivory leather knee-high boots by Freya Rose.

© Instagram The couple's children also shared their thoughts on their famous mother's 2022 bridal outfit

Meanwhile, Marvin removed his Dolce & Gabbana jacket and bow tie for a more relaxed evening look.

The wedding weekend also saw the couple host a pre-wedding party on 27 July, bringing Rochelle's bridal outfit tally to five. Rooftop photos taken by Chelsea White shared a look at the bride's unconventional ivory co-ord, complete with a backless, high cowl-neck top and matching silky shorts that appear to be from Danielle Frankel.

