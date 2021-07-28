Rochelle and Marvin Humes reveal surprising future plans on wedding anniversary

Rochelle and Marvin Humes celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary earlier this week and announced very surprising news – they're planning a second wedding!

MORE: Rochelle Humes' never-before-seen regal wedding photos with husband Marvin

The couple, who share three children together, posted several wedding day throwbacks on their Instagram Stories and across a picture of them at the altar shared by their wedding planner Mark Niemierko, Rochelle wrote: "Get your little black book out Mark... We've decided next year we are doing it all again. 10 year wedding."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rochelle and Marvin's romantic weekend getaway ahead of wedding anniversary

She later shared a video of guitarist Joe Ross and added: "Our incredibly talented @josephrossmd played this for us 9 years ago... I hope you're warming up for next year."

GALLERY: Rochelle Humes' home with Marvin belongs in Hollywood

WOW: Rochelle Humes' £45k engagement ring is dazzling

It's not the first time the mother-of-three has spoken out about her desire to renew her wedding vows to husband Marvin.

Rochelle and Marvin share three children together

Earlier this year Rochelle spoke exclusively to HELLO! about their 2012 nuptials and revealed her wish to do it all over again in 2022. "I think what's different is that people change in your life. There are people in my life now that I'm so close to and they weren't at my wedding. There are people that I would have as a bridesmaid now who weren't there at the time," she said of her biggest wedding day regret.

She went on to reveal: "I think we might just do it again next year on a smaller scale. Let’s just do it, why not? It’s a big milestone isn’t it, 10 years?"

The couple marked their ninth wedding anniversary on Tuesday

While Rochelle and Marvin want a "smaller scale" wedding, they might celebrate it at the same venue, Blenheim Castle, as it's so special to them.

The couple headed there over the weekend to mark the special ocassion. Sharing a video of their time there, Rochelle wrote on Instagram: "This weekend I was a little quiet... Because he surprised me with a trip here... right back where it all happened. I was very emotional... so much has changed since then…I feel so lucky."