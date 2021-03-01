Downton Abbey star Jessica Brown Findlay married actor Ziggy Heath on 12 September 2020 in a surprise ceremony, and while at the time she showed off a select few pictures of the beautiful day, it is only now that fans are learning more about her nuptials, as she opened up in the The Times.

Saying "I do" in the middle of a global pandemic was, of course, a very unique situation for the couple, but despite the restrictions, they made their dream day work. Jessica even boldly admitted to the publication that she "wouldn't change anything about it".

The star reminisced: "It was wonderful – low-key and micro" and revealed: "After a lockdown 30 people felt huge," referring to her guestlist which actually had to be re-adjusted more than once because the restrictions included the priest, the organist and other wedding helpers in the numbers.

Jessica married Ziggy Heath in 2020

The bride wore a high-neck lace gown and a jewelled headband with her hair swept back in a chic bun, and Ziggy sported a snazzy patterned waistcoat, crisp white shirt and black trousers.

The understated day didn't go without an impressive wedding cake though, and the couple chose a three-tiered creation from London based brand Lily Vanilli Bakery. The pale pink buttercream piping made the cake totally unique, and it looked delicious, too!

The couple had a beautiful wedding cake

So, missing out on a massive celebration may have not been so bad, but what about the honeymoon plans? Jessica frankly explained the black and white lockdown situation: "We didn't want to go anywhere and we couldn't." The newlyweds were simply happy to spend time at their east London home in each other's company – aww!

The star is well-known for playing Lady Sybil Crawley in the ITV series Downton Abbey, and she met Ziggy during filming for BBC's Harlots in 2017.

