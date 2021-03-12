Cat Deeley surprises in breathtaking wedding dress The TV star will appear on Saturday Night Takeaway

Cat Deeley surprised her fans on Friday after sharing a gorgeous clip of herself wearing the most beautiful wedding dress.

The mum-of-two looked breathtaking in the white, off-the-shoulder gown by Charlie Brear, which featured a cut-out at the back, a deep plunge neckline and long, billowing sleeves.

Cat wore her golden hair loose and wavy and added a traditional veil to her bridal look.

WATCH: Cat Deeley stuns in gorgeous wedding dress

The clip shared to her Instagram Stories sees her perusing through a rail of wedding dresses before she realises she's being filmed.

She then turns around and quickly launches at the camera to cover the lens with her hands in a bid to keep her look a secret.

But Cat's bridal gown is sadly not a glimpse of her own from her wedding to husband Patrick Kielty – it's actually for a skit for next week's Saturday Night Takeaway with Ant and Dec!

Cat with Ant and Dec. The trio were much-loved on SMTV Live

The TV star will appear on the show to reportedly resurrect Chums, a Friends spoof that Cat, Ant and Dec performed during their days on SMTV.

Captioning the video, Cat wrote: "Fittings for @itvtakeaway. What's going to happen? @antanddec."

Chums featured a fictional romance between Cat and Dec with celebrities popping up in cameos for hilarious storylines.

Cat's turn on Saturday Night Takeaway comes after she reunited with Ant and Dec during a one-off special at Christmas. The trio recorded The Story of SMTV Live, which looked back at their history on the show and how it all started.

SMTV Live was last aired in 2003

Dec explained at the time that the team were keen to film a proper reboot of the hit programme. "We said, 'We should just do another one time. Just do it. But do it 9.25 on a Saturday morning for three hours, get bands on.'"

He added: "[But] I don't know, let's see. We'd love to do it but I don't know if we can."

SMTV, which began in 1998 and ran until 2003, was hugely popular back in its day and saw Ant, Dec and Cat take part in sketches, games and other hilarious antics. Many more well-known TV faces appeared on the show earlier on in their career also including Stephen Mulhern, Tess Daly and more.

