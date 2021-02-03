Cat Deeley reveals hair transformation after husband bleaches her tresses The famous mum took to Instagram

Cat Deeley was every inch the goddess on Wednesday, when she took to Instagram to show off her new, lighter blonde hair.

MORE: Emily Ratajkowski reveals the secret to her stunning pregnancy hair

Twirling the camera around in the BBC Radio 2 offices, Cat could be heard saying: "About to go live," and her beautiful beachy tresses looked fabulous in loose curls.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Cat Deeley films inside new London home

You might be surprised to hear that it isn't a top London salon that's behind Cat's new look, instead, it's her husband!

RELATED: Cat Deeley shows off toned midriff as she relaxes with son

Cat's hair was looking noticeably brighter

RELATED: Cat Deeley recalls her extraordinary first date with Patrick Kielty

On Sunday, the SM:TV Live star revealed that she had enlisted the help of her husband, comedian Patrick Kielty, to dye her hair as salons remain shut due to lockdown restrictions.

The 44-year-old presenter shared a video on Instagram of her husband donning a plastic bib and gloves as he played hairdresser.

At one point the famous mum panned her camera to a pink mixing bowl that was sitting on a table, revealing it was full of blue dye – suggesting that Patrick was using bleach on her hair.

Cat and Patrick share two sons

Cat and Patrick, 50, have been married since 2012 and share two sons Milo, four, and James, two, who Cat occasionally shares sweet photos of on social media.

The family recently relocated back to the UK from LA, with Cat previously explaining: "It was always kind of in our minds that we would, at some stage or another you know, come back. The main factor was friends and family because we will never get this time back again."

The star also spoke about speculation that they had left America because of its gun culture, and the scary moment Patrick and Milo were caught up in a shooting incident.

"It definitely wasn't the reason, but it was one of the reasons and quite possibly a catalyst for it, you know," she admitted.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.