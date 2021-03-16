Penny Lancaster 50th birthday cake is not what you'd expect The Loose Women star's birthday cake was dedicated to her pet goats

Penny Lancaster may not have been able to celebrate her 50th birthday with all of her friends and family, but that didn't stop her from marking the milestone at home with her husband Rod Stewart.

RELATED: 13 best Easter hampers to send in 2021: From John Lewis to Fortnum & Mason

As part of her incredible lockdown birthday party, the Loose Women star was treated to a very unusual cake – with goats on top!

The culinary creation was covered in pale green icing with tufts of grass and plants, while a white picket fence surrounded the outside. But the pièce de résistance was, of course, the three brown and white figurines placed on top to represent her three pygmy goats: Rupert, Biscuit and Hazel.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Penny Lancaster shocks by feeding new goat from her mouth

Penny was clearly smitten with her new pets, as she told fans shortly after getting them in 2020: "Falling in love with my new five-month-old Pygmy goats, Rupert, Biscuit and Hazel #goats #pygmygoats." She even went so far as feeding one of the animals directly from her mouth a few weeks later!

MORE: 25 best Easter eggs you can shop online now

PHOTOS: 12 incredible celebrity home offices you'll want to work in

Penny lives in a beautiful home in Essex with Rod and their sons Aiden and Alastair, and the interior was transformed for her 50th birthday.

The Loose Women star's birthday cake was topped with goats!

Sharing a snap of a dark wooden side table covered with family photos, candles and a bunch of lilies, she wrote: "My lockdown 50th was magical. The outpouring of love and birthday wishes warmed me to my soul. You made my birthday complete, just as you make my life complete.

Penny celebrated her 50th birthday at home amid the COVID-19 lockdown

"My zoom party was full of unforgettable memories, tears and laughter. I made lots of wishes when I blew out all 50 of my handmade personalised candles, giving thanks to all my cherished loved ones."

Fans took to the comments section to share birthday wishes. One remarked: "How magical as they say 'all you need is love', you are such a beautiful lady you were bound to get it in abundance. Happy belated 50th Birthday." A second added: "Stunning - hope you had an amazing day."

READ: 59 best meal delivery services in the UK: Mindful Chef, Gousto & more