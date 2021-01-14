Penny Lancaster and son Aiden coo over latest family addition in rare video – and it's the cutest Make sure you watch the video!

There's no doubt that Penny Lancaster loves animals, and it seems that she has passed on this passion to her youngest son, Aiden.

Sharing a rare video of the nine-year-old, Penny revealed to fans on Wednesday that she and husband Rod Stewart had given him a hamster for Christmas.

"Aiden's favourite Christmas present," she wrote over the video, which showed her son lying on the floor watching the hamster play inside a paper tube.

WATCH: Penny and Lancaster coo over their new hamster

"Watch, when she goes back it's so funny to watch, just watch," Aiden can be heard telling his mum, who is filming the adorable scene.

"Oh! He's so cute," Penny says when indeed the hamster pops his head over the tube and then walks backwards into it.

The latest addition comes just several months after Penny welcomed three pygmy goats to the Lancaster-Stewart household.

Penny's goats with her dog Bubbles

The seven-month-old animals have been named Rupert, Biscuit and Hazel and back in November she revealed she was "falling in love" with them.

Alongside several sweet photos of the trio, Penny wrote: "Falling in love with my new five-month-old Pygmy goats, Rupert, Biscuit and Hazel #goats #pygmygoats."

She even went so far as feeding one of the animals directly from her mouth a few weeks later!

Blondie joined the Lancaster-Stewart household in 2019

Posting a slow-motion clip to her Instagram Story after their arrival, Penny could be seen using her mouth to feed one of the goats a crisp, much to its delight.

Captioning the video, she jokingly wrote: "The crazy goat lady."

In 2019, the family expanded when they adopted a puppy from Battersea Dogs Home.

Referring to Blondie as her "Battersea baby," last year, Penny shared a picture of her puppy settling into their family home, and wrote: "Or Battersea baby is very much at home on just her second day with her new family."