She's a mum of two juggling her own business, a radio show, a home renovation and a podcast – all during lockdown. But for Vogue Williams, making time for romance with husband Spencer Matthews is as important as ever.

"We still make an effort to be together," the star exclusively tells HELLO!. "For Valentine's Day, we got our favourite restaurant to deliver food and we had a meal together. We do that often."

The couple, who married in Scotland in 2018, keep the spark alive with regular date nights, as well as family time with children Theodore, two, and seven-month-old Gigi.

"I can't wait until we can go out again, but the extra time we have got with our kids has been such a bonus. It's one of the only good things about lockdown," Vogue says.

Gigi is a "dream baby", adds the proud mum. "She always smiles, never whinges, she loves her food. She is the most relaxed person in the whole family. I feel like we are going to have an absolute monster next if we have another baby."

But while she's delighted to be spending more time with her children, the 35-year-old TV star says she has been tearful about not seeing her mum, who is based in Spain, and her siblings in her home country of Ireland.

Vogue says daughter Gigi is the 'dream baby'

"I talk to my mum every day and my sister four times a day," she tells us. "I didn't realise I was such a home bird until lockdown."

Quality family time is precious, which is why Vogue is delighted that Fairy Non Bio, for which she is an ambassador, is partnering with Great Ormond Street Hospital on the #CareForWhatMatters campaign to help support families who have youngsters being treated at the children’s hospital.

