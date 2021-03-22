Jamie Oliver reveals secret to 20-year marriage with wife Jools Jamie and his wife Jools have five children together

Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver has been married to his wife Jools since 2000, and while their plans to renew their vows were sadly cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the couple are still more loved-up than ever. They live in Essex with their five children - Poppy, 18, Daisy Boo, 17, Petal Blossom, 11, Buddy, ten, and four-year-old River – and Jamie has often spoken out about what has made his marriage go the distance.

LOOK: Jamie Oliver shares beautiful loved-up photo with wife Jools - fans react

In an interview with People magazine, Jamie explained that the couple were planning to bring together 100 of their "nearest and dearest" to renew their vows in 2020, and according to Instagram, Jools had her heart set on a gorgeous Charlie Brear bridal gown. During the chat, Jamie admitted one small thing that makes a big difference in their relationship is that "she still makes me laugh".

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jamie Oliver responds to critique over his apperance

The high school sweethearts were together for eight years prior to getting married, and Jamie got even more candid about his home life with Jools when being hosted on The Joe Wicks Podcast.

GALLERY: 10 of Jamie and Jools Oliver's cutest family photos

MORE: Jamie Oliver's wife Jools Oliver shares throwback photo of her husband and he looks so different

Jamie and Jools married in 2000

"Marriage is really hard, you are going to spend a proportion of it not liking your other half and vice versa," he said. "So I think not holding grudges, being able to move on is really important. Just keeping at it."

Going on to say: "But I love Jools to bits and I'm really proud of the woman she has become, growing into. I think a lot of women struggle with ageing, but I've really enjoyed seeing Jools change throughout the years, I really have. She's definitely my best mate.

The couple have five children together

"Also when you live in a big family, it's chaos, mate. We go from hugs and kisses one second to utter carnage and tears the next. You've just got to keep on going and hope it all works out."

MORE: Andy Murray’s £1.8million wedding purchase will blow your mind

Jamie and Jools were highschool age when they started dating

When asked about keeping things harmonious, he advised: "I know this sounds really cheesy but try to be romantic with presents, be really thoughtful with things. As you get older you use up a lot of your old tricks, so you have to try things like cooking a meal."

And we bet Jamie's romantic meals are top notch!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.