Jamie Oliver surprises with sentimental wedding throwback The celebrity chef has been married for 21 years

TV chef Jamie Oliver and his wife Jools tied the knot 21 years ago, and on Saturday he surprised fans with a throwback wedding photograph – but there's a twist – it wasn't his own wedding!

SEE: Inside Jamie Oliver and wife Jools' £6million picture-perfect mansion

The star uploaded a retro snap of his parents on their wedding day when they were just 20 years old.

Loading the player...

WATCH: See how Jools Oliver celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary

He wrote: "Happy anniversary mum and dad. 20 years old so young. Looking v cool."

Jamie's mother, Sally, paired her dress with a statement veil, looking every inch the blushing bride. She paired the dress with a statement veil, looking every inch the blushing bride.

Jamie Oliver's parents got married when they were just 20 years old

Meanwhile, Jamie's father Trevor wore an all-grey suit with brown shirt and tie, posing with his hair in a signature mullet style – which was very trendy at the time!

GALLERY: 13 of Jamie and Jools Oliver's cutest family photos

MORE: Jools Oliver shares rare photo of her mum with daughter Daisy in emotional post

In 2018, for their 45th wedding anniversary, Jamie penned a heartfelt message: "Happy 45th wedding anniversary Mum and dad..... what an amazing achievement. Thanks for being great parents and role models for me and Anna. Big love Jamie O xxx"

Jamie and Jools have been married since 2000

The couple have now been married for 48 years, and it looks like Jamie and Jools are set to follow in their footsteps with a long and happy marriage.

Jamie and Jools have recently celebrated their own milestone, reaching 21 years of marriage. They tied the knot on 24 June 2000 at All Saints Church in Rickling, Essex, after dating for eight years since the age of 17.

The bride was a vision in a Neil Cunningham wedding dress and Jamie was his wife's 'something blue' in a pale blue Paul Smith suit and snake-skin brogues.

The couple have five children together

In 2018 he thanked Jools for being his "soul mate on this most bonkers roller coaster ride called life", while Jools said Jamie was "the person I want to wake up to every morning. The person who still makes my heart skip a beat when I see his name on my phone."

The couple have five wonderful children together; Poppy, 19, Daisy, 17, Petal, 12, Buddy, ten and River, five.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.